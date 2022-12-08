The Game Awards start soon. Here’s what you need to know.

We haven’t published our official game of the year list (more on that next week!) But throughout the year, we kept a running list of the best games of 2022 as we were playing and reviewing them. Not every great game is on there; we never got a chance to play “Tunic” or “Citizen Sleeper,” for example. Still, the list captures 17 great games, across PC, consoles and even phones, that are worth your time if you care about playing great video games.