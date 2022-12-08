The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The Game Awards start soon. Here’s what you need to know.

The 2022 Game Awards are here. The ceremony, a several-hour long celebration of video games and their surrounding communities, also serves as a promotional vehicle for upcoming games: much of the Awards’ runtime is devoted to trailer reveals and game announcements. Video game industry figures including developers, esports athletes, actors, executives and streamers attend the event as guests, presenters and nominees. In the past few years, celebrities have joined the proceedings as well. Daniel Craig, the actor, Hozier, the musician, and Animal, the muppet, are all expected to appear in this year’s show, which will be held Dec. 8 at 7:30 Eastern time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Game Awards will be available to watch on all major social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The show will also be streamed in a public Game Awards Discord server.

Here’s what to know

Here's what to know:

Here’s how Geoff Keighley created the Game Awards, The Oscars for gaming.
The event comes just hours after the FTC announced it would seek to block Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. (Here’s what that means).
“Diablo IV” will release June 6, 2023. But developers on the game say it will be hard to meet that deadline without significant overtime.

Before the awards ceremony, the Game Awards announced its third list of Future Class members. Future Class comprises 50 individuals from across the games industry — including developers, influencers and accessibility consultants, among others — who represent the industry at its most thoughtful and inclusive. The full list of members can be found here.

Our writers and editors are watching the live broadcast remotely, highlighting the biggest news from the show below. Shannon Liao is reporting from the event’s venue, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

