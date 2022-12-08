The Game Awards start soon. Here’s what you need to know.

The 2022 Game Awards are here. The ceremony, a several-hour long celebration of video games and their surrounding communities, also serves as a promotional vehicle for upcoming games: much of the Awards’ runtime is devoted to trailer reveals and game announcements. Video game industry figures including developers, esports athletes, actors, executives and streamers attend the event as guests, presenters and nominees. In the past few years, celebrities have joined the proceedings as well. Daniel Craig, the actor, Hozier, the musician, and Animal, the muppet, are all expected to appear in this year’s show, which will be held Dec. 8 at 7:30 Eastern time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The Game Awards will be available to watch on all major social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The show will also be streamed in a public Game Awards Discord server.
Our writers and editors are watching the live broadcast remotely, highlighting the biggest news from the show below. Shannon Liao is reporting from the event’s venue, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Most of The Post's games team thinks 'Elden Ring' will win GOTY
An informal poll of staff working this live blog revealed that almost everyone thinks “Elden Ring” will win game of the year tonight. No shade to the five other great nominees: “A Plague Tale: Requiem,” “God of War Ragnarok,” “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Stray” and “Xenoblade Chronicles 3.” FromSoftware’s “Elden Ring” just feels like the behemoth of the group.
There was one dissenter: Alyse Stanley, an editor on our team.
“I don’t think ‘Stray’ will win, but man am I routing for that game,” Stanley said. “My guess is between ‘God of War Ragnarok’ and ‘Elden Ring,’ but I’m leaning a bit more toward ‘God of War Ragnarok.’ It has a broader audience appeal given FromSoftware’s reputation for brutally challenging gameplay, and that’s often been a deciding factor when equally universally acclaimed games face off toe to toe.”
What to expect at the 2022 Game Awards
Since its debut in 2014, The Game Awards has been described as “The Oscars for gaming,” and a popular venue for video game developers to reveal and promote upcoming projects.
Last year’s event included appearances from movie stars Simu Liu and Keanu Reeves, and this year promises to be even more star-studded with presenters from Hollywood and the gaming industry. “Glass Onion” actors Daniel Craig and Jessica Henwick as well as director Rian Johnson will be there. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” the upcoming television adaptation of the critically acclaimed Last of Us series, are also making an appearance. Industry veterans Reggie Fils-Aimé (the source of the “my body is ready” meme), Ken and Roberta Williams (the husband-and-wife duo who blazed a trail for the adventure game genre) and Josef Fares (the video game developer who memorably declared “F--- The Oscars” during the 2017 Game Awards) are all returning. Musical artists Hozier and Bear McCreary will perform “Blood Upon the Snow” from “God of War: Ragnarok” at the show.
Here are The Post's picks for the best video games of 2022
We haven’t published our official game of the year list (more on that next week!) But throughout the year, we kept a running list of the best games of 2022 as we were playing and reviewing them. Not every great game is on there; we never got a chance to play “Tunic” or “Citizen Sleeper,” for example. Still, the list captures 17 great games, across PC, consoles and even phones, that are worth your time if you care about playing great video games.
Here are all of tonight's Game Awards nominees
This year’s Game Awards nominees can be found throughout 31 categories celebrating excellence in game design, esports and character performance, among others. “God of War Ragnarok” dominated the lineup this year with 10 nominations, followed by “Elden Ring” and “Horizon Forbidden West” tied with seven each. All three are in the running for game of the year alongside indie darling “Stray,” which racked up six nominations, and JRPG “Xenoblade Chronicles 3.”
Here’s a full list of the nominees:
Game of the year:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Best game direction:
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Best narrative:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Best art direction:
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Scorn (EBB Software/Kepler Interactive)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
Best score and music:
- Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
- Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best audio design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Elden Ring (From Software/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Best performance:
- Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage, Immortality
- Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarok
Games for impact:
- A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studio)
- Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller)
- Endling: Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
- Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)
Best ongoing:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
Best indie
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster/Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
Best mobile game:
- Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed Studios)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
- Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
- Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)
Best community support:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Innovation in accessibility:
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
- The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
Best VR/AR:
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
- Bonelab (Stress Level Zero)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
- Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
Best action game:
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
Best action/adventure:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
Best role playing:
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
- Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
Best fighting:
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works/Eighting/Neople/Nexon)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Cyberconnect 2/Bandai Namco)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
- Multiversus (Player First Games/WB Games)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
Best family:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory/Nintendo)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Best sim/strategy:
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
- Total War: Warhammer III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
Best sports/racing:
- F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
- OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
Best multiplayer:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Multiversus (Player First Games/WB Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
Content creator of the year:
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best debut indie:
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
- Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)
- Vampire Survivors (Poncle)
Best adaptation:
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most anticipated game:
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Best esports game:
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best esports athlete:
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Geng.G, League of Legends)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Finn “Karrigan” Anderson (Faze Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best esports team:
- DarkZero Esports, Apex Legends
- Faze Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Gen.G, League of Legends
- LA Thieves, Call of Duty
- Loud, Valorant
Best esports coach:
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (Faze Clan, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Best esports event:
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022