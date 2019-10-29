“We are thrilled to debut the Call of Duty League in Minnesota in partnership with the Wilf family and everyone at WISE Ventures,” Johanna Faries, Commissioner of the Call of Duty League, said in a press release. “Bringing together all 12 pro teams and the amateur community together for this special moment will usher in a new era for Call of Duty esports.”

AD

AD

The event will be held at the 8,400-person capacity Minneapolis Armory, home of the former Minneapolis Lakers and currently a concert venue.

“It is an honor to host the inaugural weekend of the Call of Duty League and welcome our ownership partners, players, and most importantly, our fans,” Jonathan Wilf, President and Ownership Partner of WISE Ventures Esports, said in a statement. “We have been craving an esports event of this caliber in Minneapolis-St. Paul. With the success this community has in hosting world class events, we are excited to put on an incredible fan experience to launch the Call of Duty League.”

In addition to the league matches, the weekend will include an amateur open bracket tournament called the Call of Duty Challengers Open. Starting in November, amateurs will be able to compete in the Call of Duty Challengers circuit that will be held over the course of the 2020 season via online ladders for a prize pool of $1 million.

Read more:

AD