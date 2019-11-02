“I want to say to all the girls out there that have a dream for esports competition: If you want to do it and believe in yourself, you should just forget your gender and go for it,” Li, 23, said after the match.

"This is the best way to strike back at those people who doubted me only because I am a girl. It proves that girls can be strong pro players, just as guys do.” - Xiaomeng “VKLiooon” Li pic.twitter.com/1PQczUHwim — Hearthstone Esports (@HSesports) November 2, 2019

Li seemed as if no one could beat her as she flew through competition, finishing 4-0 in this tournament.

Li said that two years ago while waiting in the backup sign-up line for a tournament, a man told her women shouldn’t be there, that it’s, “not for you.” Now, standing in front of thousands of screaming fans, things are quite different.

“And now today, I’m here with all the support from the fans,” she said as cheers erupted throughout Hall B of the Anaheim Convention Center, the home for the tournament.

Born in a small town in China’s Northwest Xinjiang province, Li got a taste for Hearthstone in college, while studying at Southwest University of Political Science and Law. In the news conference after her win, Li said she didn’t enjoy studying law and gave herself a year to see if playing Hearthstone professionally could work. Clearly, it has.

Li qualified for the Hearthstone Global Finals by winning China’s Gold Open Tianjin Master Group Season 1, and was also the first woman to do so.

“It never occurred to me I could achieve this far,” Li said while holding back tears after the championship match. “I want to thank everyone that’s practiced with me and has been supporting me even if they don’t play Hearthstone.”

