Where: AccorHotels Arena, Paris

Time: 7 a.m. (ET) / 1 p.m. (GMT+1)

With a victory in the best-of-five finals, European-based G2 Esports (combined record of 28-8) has a chance do to do something no team has ever done in the history of League of Legends esports. A finals win would give G2 a world title in addition to victories in both of its regional league splits and a win at the Mid-Season Invitational — a competitive LoL grand slam.

AD

AD

G2 is thought by some to be a “dream team” after the addition of mid-laner Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther, and a win Sunday would make G2 the first European team to claim the World Championship since Fnatic won the first title in 2011 when the tournament was held at Dreamhack in Sweden. Since then Asian teams have claimed seven straight titles, including China’s Invictus Gaming last year.

This season, Invictus was foiled in the semifinals by fellow China-based FunPlus Phoenix (27-3), who have benefited from the 2019 additions of mid-laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang and jungler Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang.

Following in the success of 2018′s augmented reality act, K/DA, the 2019 opening ceremony will feature a performance by newly formed pop super group, True Damage, comprised of Becky G, Keke Palmer, Thutmose, Duckwrth and K/DA star Soyeon. The group, represented by five League of Legends champions, will feature outfits designed by Louis Vuitton.

AD

AD

Keys to victory

Teleport Priority

After every draft phase, each player chooses two Summoner Spells that significantly impact how they play. Most players select Flash as their first spell, but second is determined both by their individual positions and the team’s overarching game plan.

As a fast, highly unified team eager to race around the map for skirmish after skirmish, FunPlus Phoenix love to run the Teleport spell on three of their five players. Despite its six-minute cool-down, Teleport allows a player to, well, teleport to a friendly minion, turret or ward anywhere on the map, granting more options for objective pressure, map control and teamfight flanks.

AD

While FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) ran three Teleports in all but one of their bracket stage games, G2 Esports did so in only two of theirs — and lost both. G2 seem more comfortable indexing on lane and teamfight-centric spells such as Ignite, Heal, Exhaust and Cleanse. Those spells help G2 win advantages in lanes and enable the mechanical outplays that makes them so devastating in teamfights.

AD

G2 and FPX signal their contrasting playstyles through Summoner Spell choices, a battle between individual precision and collective speed. In a series this close, expect those long cooldowns to be decisive.

Watch the mid-Lane roams

In mid-laner Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang, FunPlus Phoenix have a superstar that blends into the background until you can’t miss him. Although Doinb’s two signature champions of the bracket stage — Ryze and Nautilus — couldn’t be more different, his goals remain the same on both: Sacrifice farm mid to pressure a sideline. Doinb’s participation in FPX’s four-man gank squad is often the difference between its failure and success, creating advantages that opponents have struggled to match.

AD

Against G2, Doinb will meet his roaming superior. At Worlds, Danish mid-laner Rasmus “Caps” Winther spent 43.3 percent of his early game roaming, the highest among all mid-laners. Caps will look to match Doinb’s roams at every opportunity, likely preventing FPX from cleanly executing their desired turret dives. This counter, combined with G2’s lane-centric Summoner Spells, could stall FPX’s early momentum and give G2 necessary room to breathe.

AD

But watch the bot-lane roams, too

Usually when executing a bot-lane roam in the early game, the bot duo will call their mid-laner down for a gank. But with G2 and FPX, the reverse is also true: often, their bot lanes will roam up and gank the mid lane. It’s a reciprocal idea, giving the mid-laner a lead, so he’s able to roam bot and give them a lead, and so on.

AD

No duo in the world executes this particular unorthodox play better than G2’s Luka "Perkz" Perković and Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle, but FPX’s Lin "Lwx" Wei-Xiang and Liu "Crisp" Qing-Song are right behind them. The bot-to-mid roam is dependent on getting bot lane priority, which (in brief) means putting the lane in such an advantageous state that the players can leave without missing too much gold and experience. Getting bot lane priority is normally dependent on a jungler’s attention, but can also be gained by simply outplaying the opposing duo in the 2-on-2.

AD

In the straight 2-on-2 bot matchup, G2 and FPX are very close in skill. But throughout Worlds, Perkz and Mikyx have shown, absent third-party attention, a greater aptitude for outplays than Lwx and Crisp. And while the bot lane is only one piece of a larger teamplay-focused puzzle, its relative size in the Paris final’s ultimate picture will be immense. — Miles Yim

Matt Vella has written about technology and culture for Time Magazine, BusinessWeek, The Wall Street Journal and McSweeney’s.

Miles Yim is a freelance esports writer who lives in Los Angeles. Follow him on Twitter @milesyim.

Read more:

AD