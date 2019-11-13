Now, a year removed from his decision to fly with FPX across the hypercompetitive Chinese League of Legends circuit, Doinb is contemplating retirement again, unsure of whether the 3-0 grand final demolition of European favorite G2 Esports will be his grand finale. Seated inches away from the trophy he lifted moments ago — to the shock and awe of a highly-partisan Parisian crowd — Doinb threw his future into uncertainty.

AD

AD

“It’s actually a very similar scenario right now, because this might be my last game,” Doinb said during the postgame news conference. “If I had a chance to go back and tell the old Doinb at the start of the year, I would tell him to not give up. There’s always hope.”

In the end, FunPlus Phoenix didn’t need to hope; their unparalleled play was more than enough. Rising above the criticism that followed a disappointing group stage, FPX knocked out Griffin in the quarterfinal, overcame defending champion Invictus Gaming in a hard fought semifinal, and shattered Europe’s dream team to claim the game’s ultimate prize. But what does the future hold as the offseason begins in earnest?

Next year marks the 10th competitive season of League of Legends esports, an ecosystem that’s continued to rise in popularity since the first World Championship held in Jönköping, Sweden. And with the 2020 World Championship heading to six cities across China before a Shanghai finale, there will be much focus on the country’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL).

AD

AD

Over the last two years, the LPL has surged ahead of the world both in terms of popularity and skill. Its frenetic, entertaining gameplay style has failed to catch on outside of China due its difficult execution, something G2 discovered firsthand. Perhaps more than any other non-LPL team, G2 came closest to replicating the synergetic teamplay that LPL style requires. But close was still too far away.

As all five of G2’s starters are signed through 2021, they are well positioned to make more noise on the international stage. Even in defeat, their jovial, easygoing mentality never frayed, a positive sign that the team can rebound quickly and deliver mid-laner Rasmus “Caps” Winther his third-straight Worlds final appearance.

If G2’s European rival Fnatic returns all five starters, it too can continue to compete for regional dominance. But with the recent departure of head coach Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool, more changes could be afoot. For Splyce, Europe’s third seed and a quarterfinalist at Worlds, a roster shuffle is almost certain. Along with the team’s acquisition of academy team MAD Lions, the contracts of three key players expire next week: top laner Tamás “Vizicsacsi” Kiss, jungler Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir and AD carry Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup.

AD

AD

The Splyce trio might be lured to Los Angeles this winter by the promise of juicy contracts. North America’s League of Legends Championship Series (NA LCS) has money to burn, but the region still failed to meet international expectations at Worlds. Four-time domestic champion and NA LCS top seed Team Liquid has not yet re-signed their veteran jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero, the team’s only expiring contract among the starting five.

While Liquid endures another offseason of soul-searching, NA LCS No. 2 seed Cloud9 is already taking measures to rebuild. The Worlds semifinalists in 2018, Cloud9 failed to make it out of the group stage this year, and as reported by ESPN, C9 intends to transfer jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen, support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam and two promising academy players to Evil Geniuses. As EG has no players to trade because they are new to the LCS, the deal is assumed to be made for an undisclosed cash sum. The player(s) C9 aims to acquire with that new money is anyone’s guess.

Third seed Clutch Gaming will finish its rebrand to Dignitas and search for a new jungler, if they choose not to re-up Nam “Lira” Tae-Yoo’s expiring contract. Dignitas and top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-Hoon have agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $2.3 million, per ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

AD

AD

In Asia, two major regions face vastly different futures tinged with the same sense of unknown. South Korea continues to experience a generational shift in players, with young gun outfits Griffin and Damwon Gaming forcing the region’s old guard to adapt. Additionally the League of Legends Master Series (or LMS) will disappear, merging with the rest of Southeast Asia to form a new Pacific League Championship Series. Whether this cancels the LMS’s old guarantee of three seeds at Worlds has yet to be determined.

League of Legends’ competitive international landscape will change, but so will its internal landscape. New map changes based around the elemental drakes, along with new overloaded champions and tweaked items, will force teams to adapt at a fundamental level. Senna, the game’s first marksman support champion, already looks to impact the meta in the same way Xayah and Rakan have done since their 2017 release.

The world’s best teams will deal with these changes as they always have — with a combination of annoyance and acceptance — but Doing might not join them. At the news conference, Doinb mentioned that his wife Li “Umi” Youzi encouraged him to continue playing, saying it would be “a bit of a pity” if he stopped. But perhaps now the priorities are shifting.

AD

AD

“I want to say sorry to her,” Doinb said of his wife after the finals. “Everyone knows this that even when we [the team] were taking breaks, I really don’t go home often, and even if I do, I’m playing ranked all the time. I’m so sorry to you, I’ll be with you later. We’re married now, so we can live together.”

Read more:

AD