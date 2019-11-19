Mitura wasn’t the only one who couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing. In one stream, now-teammate Matthew “Achieved” Solomon infamously claimed “This kid’s not legit.”

Before Doty fulfilled his dreams of playing professionally by signing with TSM in June right before his 18th birthday, Doty was a successful streamer — and the transition from that to professional play hasn’t been an easy one.

AD

AD

Doty’s mesmerizing aiming mechanics led him to Internet fame once he decided to upload raw gameplay videos at the suggestion of a friend. He went from 10,000 YouTube subscribers in his junior year of high school to nearly 1 million as of writing, also growing a substantial Twitch following.

Balancing between making his streaming and YouTube fans happy and succeeding at professional play is a challenge in it of itself. He wakes up early to stream, moves into VOD reviews of his past performances and then talks strategy with the team anywhere from four to five hours.

“Fitting streaming and YouTube into all of that has been kind of rough for me,” Doty said.

Balancing it all is a challenge for many streamers and content creators who also play professionally. Alexandre “Serenity17” McGuire, a well-respected pro player and streamer, burned out because of it. McGuire eventually quit professional play to pursue YouTube and streaming, but even then, the work required 16 hour days. Eventually he hit a wall.

AD

AD

In a YouTube video he said one day, “I just couldn’t get up.” He had dealt with depression before but this was different. “It was so much harder to deal with,” McGuire said.

It’s a grind. YouTube’s algorithm favors content creators who post frequently and the Twitch channels that retain the most followers follow consistent schedules. But if Doty doesn’t have time for streaming he takes the viewership hit. Pro League is his number one priority.

“Mainly my goal is to do the best that I can and bring my team to the next level and do as much as I can and just win,” he said.

The Path to Pro

When Doty started playing Rainbow Six Siege at 14 he had no idea if the game would still be popular or have a professional circuit when he was old enough to compete. He just wanted something new to play.

AD

Siege filled that gap, Doty said. “I was like, hey, this doesn’t look too bad, I gave it a shot and I sunk so many hours into the beta. It was love at first sight.”

AD

Now, four years later, Doty has turned his dreams into a pro career. TSM has become a force to be reckoned with, despite professionals wondering if he had what it took to hold his own on the competitive circuit.

Although they didn’t make Rainbow Six Pro League playoffs, TSM won Dreamhack Montreal and qualified first in North America for the Six Major in Raleigh. Doty’s stats were incredible. He finished with a 62-percent headshot rate, 144 kills and 90 deaths over 142 rounds.

Even before rumblings of Doty joining a pro team began, he had inadvertently harvested a fan following with his inhuman reflexes, quickly scoping in, aiming and obliterating the enemy on stream. The community went so far as to create a website called “When Is Beaulo Playing?”

AD

“The views for his games have just been absolutely bananas,” said Parker “Interro” Mackay, a Rainbow Six Siege caster, in an interview with theScore esports. “They have smashed records for most views within 24 hours, most views within games.”

AD

Doty had wanted to play pro for a while, even though it was less lucrative than streaming. The main thing holding him back was his age: Players can only enter the Pro League once they turn 18. Playing in the underage Cyberathlete Championship Series community league and trying out for Nemesis, Mitura’s early team, were Doty’s first forays into competitive play.

“My love for competitive R6 started very early on into my Siege career,” Doty said. “I knew 18 was quite a ways out and I didn’t know what was going to happen or if the competitive scene was still going to be thriving.”

AD

Practice makes perfect

He still had four years to go, and Doty said he focused on the basics, climbing in ranked and having fun, before devoting time to improving his team play and mechanics around his 17th birthday.

The estimated 250 days of practice learning mechanics and perfecting his aim finally paid off when he joined TSM, where Mitura was surprised at how quickly Doty caught on.

“A lot of the time players struggle with things like communication, but he had all of that down,” Mitura said.

The stakes are a lot higher now and Doty can’t just take everything into his own hands like he did before.

AD

“It was kind of breathtaking but at the same time nerve wracking because there’s been so much hype around my name,” Doty said. “Early on, the nerves got to me, the pressure and all of that made me underperform in a way."

AD

Doty had to sit out the first match of the season because he wasn’t 18 yet. But during the first round of his debut he took out four members of Spacestation Gaming’s crew and, 12 games later, helped force a tie for the match.

“I had to learn to discipline myself,” he said. “Making sure I’m not a nuisance or a liability to my team.”

It’s been a long four-year journey for Doty to Pro League, from streamer to professional, but now he’s happy with how he’s dealt with the trials and uncertainty around his ascent.

“If I gave up early on, then Beaulo wouldn’t really be a thing,” he said.

AD