According to several people familiar with the league’s planning as of Tuesday afternoon, league executives and teams were holding discussions regarding how to deal with the situation, which complicates the league’s designs on several levels. The league features teams based in the Chinese cities of Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hangzhou, in addition to Shanghai.

An announcement regarding the matches set for Shanghai, and potentially the other 10 weekend matches scheduled to be held in China, is expected this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday.

The League declined to comment on inquiries made by The Washington Post about the status of the matches and teams based in China.

Already, several sporting organizations have canceled previously scheduled events in China out of an abundance of caution. Wednesday morning, the International Ski Federation canceled its World Cup alpine skiing events scheduled to be held in Yanqing on Feb. 15 and 16. Earlier this week the country’s League of Legends competitions scheduled for the coming weekend were postponed, as were WESG’s Asia-Pacific finals, a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event scheduled to be held in Macao.

We have decided to postpone week 2 of the LPL until we can ensure the safety and health of our players and fans.



To our fans, we sincerely apologize that it has come to this and we will share any and all info as soon as we can.



Stay Safe and thank you all for your support! — LPL (@lplenglish) January 26, 2020

Shanghai, just over 500 miles from the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, was scheduled to hold the Overwatch League’s first match in China on Feb. 15 during the season’s second week of competition. Guangzhou was set to host competitions the weekend of Feb. 22, followed by matches in Hangzhou the weekend of Feb. 29.

The league’s deliberations over how to address the situation come less than two weeks before the opening of an ambitious, 27-week season with 20 teams preparing to compete in cities across three continents for the first time in league history.

Two teams based in China, the Guangzhou Charge and Shanghai Dragons, have announced on Twitter they’re temporarily relocating to South Korea. The Guangzhou Charge specifically noted that they would be relocating for the remainder of pre-season training. The Shanghai Dragons wrote early Wednesday that all players and coaches are relocating to South Korea “effective immediately," with no specific timeline set for their return.

We are saddened by the impact that the coronavirus has had in China and elsewhere. We also understand our fans’ concerns about our plans and the safety of our team in China and would like to provide an update.

👇👇 pic.twitter.com/y7cTmCFQ4R — Guangzhou Charge (@GZCharge) January 28, 2020

The Chengdu Hunters will remain in China for the start of the season, according to a statement posted by the team on Twitter. The Hunters are the only Overwatch League team with an entire roster and coaching staff from China.

“We will strictly order our team members to follow the prevention procedures,” the statement reads. “We will check both player and staff members’ body temperature and full sanitize them.”

Given the unpredictable situation and the potential for future travel restrictions on flights out of China, departing the country now may be the only way to assure that the Chinese teams can participate in any of the league’s upcoming contests, as countries have begun taking measures to restrict the admittance of passengers on flights and other means of travel originating from China. Though it does not have an Overwatch team, Hong Kong has already announced measures to restrict people coming from the mainland, closing two railways, ferries and cross-border tour buses and reducing by half its flights to China. Individual visas to Chinese will no longer be issued by Hong Kong starting Thursday.

With two matches in China and another in Seoul over a three-week stretch starting in late February, the Dallas Fuel have made plans to minimize overseas travel by setting up a temporary operating base in Guangzhou over that time period. Guangzhou travels to the U.S. for multiple matches later in the season and the Fuel had a reciprocal agreement in place with that franchise that also included practice space. As of Wednesday morning, that plan remains intact, according to Greg Miller, a spokesperson with the Dallas Fuel, but the Fuel is prepared to alter those preparations based on a number of possible outcomes of the league’s decision.

The Los Angeles Gladiators have planned for an extended stay in Seoul, Korea, and shorter flights to matches in China.

“[The league is] thinking about this issue. People have brought up concerns,” said David Pei, the head coach and general manager for the LA Gladiators. “They’ll make a final decision and we’ll go from there.”

The 2020 season is seen as a pivotal one for the league, as it is the first in which its teams were scheduled to host live competitions from all 19 of the league’s markets, which span Asia, North America and Europe. Previously all but a handful of the league’s matches had been held in Burbank, California. The vision of the league’s parent company, Activision Blizzard, is to create an international esports league that resembles the National Football League, tapping into both global and localized sponsorship dollars and developing loyalty among regional fans, much like traditional sports.

Front offices across the league have been preparing for the international travel — flights, visas and hotels — all while coordinating with vendors to host matches in their home regions.

The logistics of such a design have already proven challenging to the point of requiring compromise. The OWL’s Paris-based franchise, the Eternal, will make its 2020 home in New Jersey to better accommodate the team’s practice needs and a challenging travel schedule. The team’s home matches will still be held in Paris.

Any aspirations for meeting Activision Blizzard’s dream of a truly international league for 2020 have now been tempered to respond the pneumonia-like virus that has already spread to 14 countries outside of China, including the United States and South Korea — which both have franchises in the league.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its highest travel warning on Monday, urging U.S. citizens to avoid all nonessential travel to China because of the coronavirus outbreak. Several countries, including the United States, are preparing plans to evacuate citizens from the outbreak center in Wuhan, China.

China has quarantined nearly 55 million people in central China. So far, the mortality rate is less than the rate of other severe respiratory coronaviruses. More than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in China and the death toll has risen to 132 people as of Wednesday evening local time. There have been no reported fatalities outside of China.

The Post’s Lena Sun and Lenny Bernstein contributed to this report.