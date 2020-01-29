But Fortnite’s addition to the roster of state-sanctioned esports titles alarmed KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, who sent an email to Kentucky school officials stating that “there is no place for shooter games in our schools,” reported the Lexington Herald-Leader. Tackett also cited the 2018 shooting at Marshall High School that killed two people and wounded a dozen others.

“Neither the KHSAA, NFHS nor the NFHS Network had any knowledge of this addition and is strongly against it,” Tackett said in the email, which was also provided to The Washington Post. “This announcement was particularly troubling in that it came on the anniversary of one of Kentucky’s darkest days, the Marshall County incident.”

Tackett also alleges in the email that adding Fortnite “violates the contract signed by PlayVS and the NFHS … and places the future of that program at peril.”

The impact of the ban, or the role the NFHS would play in high school level Fornite competitions is unclear. In an email to The Post last week clarifying the operation of the Fortnite competitions, a representative for PlayVS wrote that “PlayVS is operating a national club league for Fortnite with Epic” and that “schools opting into Fortnite will compete in a national club league, separate from their respective state associations.” High school Fortnite competitions would “function outside of our current partnerships with the NFHS and individual state associations.”

Tackett said the three organizations will review this with Kentucky’s Department of Education. A KHSAA spokesman told the Herald-Leader that the association feels all games must be “properly vetted” with other partners. The association previously approved League of Legends — a game that also features cartoon violence but doesn’t include guns and is not in the “shooter” genre of games.

PlayVS and Fortnite developer Epic Games announced on Jan. 22 the first official Fortnite competitive series at the high school level, as well as its first officially sanctioned collegiate format with a national championship.

Inquiries from The Post to PlayVS had not been returned at the time of publication. Epic Games declined to comment on the ban.

The KHSAA website currently displays student and program information only for League of Legends, Rocket League and SMITE, the other three series offered by PlayVS.

This friction between Fortnite’s guns and high school programs comes at a time when Fortnite is increasingly becoming accepted and thought of more as a social media app and less as a video game. Last year, Netflix executives considered Fortnite, not HBO, as its biggest competitor.

And although the game was released in 2017, it was still 2019′s most profitable nonmobile game, raking in $1.8 billion, down from 2018′s $2.4 billion haul.

The U.S.-centric issue of whether video games cause gun violence has now spanned three decades, despite analyses that have concluded there’s not enough data or evidence to prove a connection. The American Psychological Association says connecting the two is “problematic."

A 2018 analysis by a Washington Post reporter found that if video games do cause violence, it happens only in the United States.