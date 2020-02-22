Washington is hosting a series of six matches for a homestand weekend in Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League, a 20-team, city-based esports league built around the team-based shooter. This is the first time Justice fans have been able to cheer on their team at home and, for the league, it’s the first homestand this season in a city that’s never before had a live Overwatch event.

Despite the fanfare of the debut, Washington (1-2) fell to the Paris Eternal (2-1) three matches to one. Paris controlled the tempo for most of the series, with key performances from Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo as Widowmaker and Brice “FDGod” Monsçavoir as Lucio.

In a press conference after the match, Nicolas “NiCOgdh” Moret of the Eternal said the team won because they kept the tempo through the series. The only surprise was during the second map, when Washington’s main DPS Corey “Corey” Nigra switch to Tjorborn, a hero rarely seen in competitive play.

Ethan “Stratus” Yankel, a flex DPS player for the Justice, said after the match that the team is going to play a lot more aggressive out of the gates. They know the Tjorborn move, which threw Paris off, worked. Yankel named it the “Coreborn."

“You can expect to see a little more dumber stuff from us,” Yankel told The Post. “I think that’s going to be the play.”

For the first match of the day, The Philadelphia Fusion (3-0) beat the New York Excelsior (2-1), 3-1, with Sumin “Sado” Kim leading the charge as Reinhardt and JaeHyeok “Carpe” Lee racking up 70 eliminations as McCree. And then, in the longest-ever Overwatch League match, the Houston Outlaws (0-3) almost came back in a reverse sweep across seven maps. The Boston Uprising (1-1) shut it down with a 3-2 win.

we have match vs @NYXL tomorrow — Shane Flaherty (@Rawkus) February 23, 2020

Rob Flanagan, a die-hard Fusion fan, drove down from Philadelphia, bringing with him a homemade “Fusion” Gritty costume — in honor of the crazed, furry Philadelphia Flyers mascot. Flanagan said he has tickets to go to every homestand match for the Philadelphia Fusion, and he might go to more along the east coast.

Players are already commenting after matches about the home-field advantage emerging in season three. Yankel said it felt amazing to play in front of a home crowd, adding he could feel the Anthem rumble when the crowd picked up cheers.

“There’s some part of me that just comes to life whenever I get onstage,” Yankel said. “It just feels good to be able to interact with all the people who are there to watch us.”

The feeling is mutual. Standing in line before the doors opened on Saturday, one OWL fan Joey Carusone said Yankel and players like him add “a lot of hype” to matches by reacting to the cheers or jeers from the crowd. Carusone and his high school friends flew in from Dayton, Ohio and got in line two hours early just to make it to their first Overwatch homestand.

Washington will play host to five homestands this season, tied for the most in the league. The team is betting big on the home events, with three matches scheduled at the Anthem and another two across the Anacostia River at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. Washington’s principal owner Mark Ein said there’s always a lot of pressure whenever launching a series of live events like this, adding it’s a bit like ‘Field of Dreams.’

“Build it and you hope they will come,” Washington’s principle owner Mark Ein said at a press conference Saturday afternoon. “It’s never been done before … Until you see if it’s going to get filled, you just don’t know.”

So far, the best appears to be paying off. Blake Lindsey, another fan, first started playing Overwatch two weeks ago. Now, he owns a Washington Justice jersey. Lindsey said he’s “a D.C. nerd,” and was at the debut Washington Defenders XFL game in January.

“It’s been great fun for me,” Lindsey said. “It took a little time just to know some of the basics but … I’ve been able to follow it.”