The Overwatch League announced Wednesday it will cancel all scheduled matches for the months of March and April as the novel coronavirus expands into a global pandemic.

Earlier Wednesday, one of its teams, the Paris Eternal announced on Twitter it had canceled a weekend of matches set for April 11 and 12 in Paris. The decision marked the first canceled matches due to the coronavirus outside of China and South Korea.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday. There are over 120,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide. The White House is considering placing all of Europe under a Level 3 travel advisory, discouraging all nonessential travel. So far, more than 30 people have been killed by the virus in the United States. States and municipalities with the most cases are already banning mass gatherings and events.

This post will be updated with more information.

