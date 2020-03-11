The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on Wednesday. There are over 120,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide. The White House is considering placing all of Europe under a Level 3 travel advisory, discouraging all nonessential travel. So far, more than 30 people have been killed by the virus in the United States. States and municipalities with the most cases are already banning mass gatherings and events.
This post will be updated with more information.
