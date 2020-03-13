“We’re currently working on a revamped match schedule that will allow all teams around the world to begin competing in March while minimizing latency concerns,” a league spokesperson wrote in a statement. “We will structure the March and April matches with teams competing within three groups based on regional geography.”
Latency, or the delay between a player’s inputs on the controls and the actions of their in-game character, is a major factor in esports, particularly for first-person shooter games like Overwatch. A split-second can often be the difference between victory and defeat.
The league said in its statement that it will reveal its revised schedule next week.
The cancellation of the Midseason Tournament removes a major moneymaking opportunity from teams and its players. The top four teams in that event were to split $1.05 million dollars, with the winning team banking $500,000 of that.
Coronavirus continues to unravel the OWL’s ambitions for the season, in which it aimed to compete in front of live audiences in each of the league’s 19 regional markets across Asia, North America and Europe. Earlier this week the league announced the cancellation of all its homestand events through the month of April. A quarter of the league has yet to play a single match, as the virus first led to cancellations of live events scheduled for China and then progressed across the Pacific.
Read more:
Long travel, logistical issues, coronavirus crisis combine to pressure test Overwatch League’s vision