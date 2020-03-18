“I feel that Evil Geniuses is an even bigger platform than I’ve ever been on, maybe the biggest one in recent years,” McLean told The Washington Post in a phone interview. “With other organizations I’ve been with, I didn’t have that reach or potential.”

Before joining Evil Geniuses, McLean was formerly with Echo Fox and had been a free agent.

The New York City-based McLean, 22, who identifies as queer and a furry, has gained acclaim in the fighting game community (FGC) for their prowess in games such as Mortal Kombat, Injustice and Dragon Ball Z. They are known for charismatically embracing their identity as much as for their success, which includes five Evolution Championship Series (EVO) event titles and approximately $600,000 in winnings. McLean also won “Esports Player of the Year” at the 2018 Game Awards.

Evil Geniuses, founded in 1999, currently fields teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. They also have players who compete in fighting games and Fortnite, as well as some known for streaming. In 2015, the org’s Dota 2 team won The International tournament — and its $6 million grand prize.

One of the oldest esports communities, fighting games have attracted an engaged core fan base for over two decades. FGC tournaments have been aired on U.S. TV channels ESPN, TBS and the CW. The preeminent tournament, EVO, was held last year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Still, fighting games have lagged behind other game genres in the esports industry when it comes to infrastructural funding, prize pools and the development of prestige leagues. The inclusion of Street Fighter in an event scheduled to be held before the Olympics in Tokyo this Summer, and the rise of personalities like McLean, could change that — especially given the current lack of other live sports, and how easy fighting games are for new viewers to understand.

“It’s about knocking the hell out of the opponent,” McLean said. “I think people can understand.”

McLean said one of the first projects they will explore with Evil Geniuses is how to create branded merchandise such as t-shirts, hats and other swag for their fans.

As far as bigger picture goals, McLean says they’re keeping it pretty simple. “Just to continue being myself and having fun with fighting games as long as I can,” McClean said. “I also want to make sure my message is heard by as many people as I can.”

That message, they said, is “being myself,” being “really good at fighting games” and “sticking true to my beliefs.”

These ideals all came together earlier this month, after a tournament win, when McLean told spectators to “Vote Bernie.”

McLean, who has over 11 million views on YouTube, 2 million views on Twitch and 208,000 followers on Twitter, fully expects more successes — and high-profile opportunities to speak out — to come.

“If you don’t know who I am, you will,” McLean said.