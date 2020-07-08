Data released Monday by the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department for 660,000 PPP loans worth at least $150,000 revealed several esports companies — with teams in high profile leagues — had applied and been approved for loans.

The most notable of these organizations is FaZe Clan, which in April announced a $40 million fundraising round that included musical celebrities, pro athletes and chief executives. That organization received a loan between $1 and $2 million through the program. In addition to FaZe, eight other organizations applied for and received at least $150,000 in PPP loan money.

AD

AD

According to the criteria for PPP loans, companies are eligible for a loan 2.5 times the amount of their average monthly payroll. Businesses have two or five years to repay the loans, depending on when the loan is requested, at an interest rate of 1 percent. The loans are forgiven, however, if a company maintains 75 percent of existing salary costs before the pandemic, with at least 60 percent directed toward its employee’s salaries. The loan forgiveness provision is a crucial part of the loan program, the primary aim of which is to keep people employed.

A list compiled by ESPN noted that all companies field teams in one or both of Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League and Call of Duty League. FaZe Clan operates the Atlanta FaZe in the Call of Duty League, while other companies include Envy Gaming (Dallas Fuel and Dallas Empire), ESXL/Andbox (New York Excelsior and New York Subliners), Hard Carry Gaming/NRG esports (San Francisco Shock and Chicago Huntsmen), DM-Esports and c0ntact Gaming (Paris Eternal and Paris Legion, ReKTGlobal (London Royal Ravens), Surge Esports/Enthusiast Gaming (Seattle Surge).

Though there is a range between these organizations in both financial and competitive success, the common thread between them all is their participation in these Activision Blizzard-operated leagues that required franchise buy-ins, reported to have been for at least $20 million per team. The organizations also share similarly acclaimed and wealthy ownership groups. Enthusiast Gaming is a publicly traded Canadian company. The co-CEO and co-founder of NRG is Sacramento Kings co-owner Andy Miller. Andbox is a subsidiary of a venture capital fund backed by the owners of the New York Mets. DM-Esports is owned by the son of billionaire and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner and current Olympique de Marseille owner Frank McCourt.

AD

AD

ESXL returned the loan in full, according to a spokesman for the company speaking with The Post Tuesday. FaZe Clan declined interview requests from The Post.

Exact dollar amounts were not specified, but all companies took between $150,000 and $2 million in PPP money. In 2018, Envy Gaming raised $20 million in funds after raising $35 million in 2017, while in 2019 Rekt Global raised $10.8 million.

The receipt of PPP funds stands in contrast to an industry that has projected an image of being unfazed by the complications faced by traditional sports teams attempting to restart live competitions in the face of the pandemic. But despite the outward displays of confidence, Activision Blizzard’s two leagues were both predicated on live events hosted by its teams. Stakeholders in the leagues have suffered as a result of the shuttering of live competitions.

Both the Call of Duty League (CDL) and Overwatch League (OWL) feature city-associated teams, like traditional sports leagues. Those teams were slated to compete in localized competitions across North America, Europe and Asia in front of live audiences for the 2020 season. The format would have allowed teams to keep 100 percent of the revenue generated from ticket sales, merchandise and concession purchases in addition to and sponsor dollars advertising around the local event. Sponsor money is particularly vital to esports teams as a primary source of their revenue.

AD

AD

Nearly all of those live events were shifted online for this season, canceled by the pandemic and leaving teams to hastily reevaluate their revenue generating plans.

“Specifically for Envy, the loss of live events due to covid-19 was a significant change in business strategy for the year,” Greg Miller, a media representative for Envy Gaming, said to The Post. “We had seven live events originally planned and only held one [the opening weekend match for the OWL] before everything transitioned online.”

Though there has been much speculation regarding the profitability of live esports events, which require significant expenditures for venue rentals and other logistical matters, Miller said Envy have found a way to at least not lose money on them.

AD

“[OWL’s] Dallas Fuel homestands [in April 2019 and February 2020] have broken even or resulted in a small profit,” Miller said. “Where we are unique among some other organizations, is in the fact that, to prepare to host the first OWL homestand in 2019, and then bid to host the league maximum in 2020, Envy Gaming hired to build out its internal event staff and production staff. Many organizations outsource those roles to vendors.”

Miller said that Team Envy’s loan was at “the lower end” of the $1-2 million range listed in the federal documents and that the money is “being used for intended purposes, primarily to pay fixed costs like salaries as the organization retains its people during these times.” Miller added that no Envy employees have been let go as a result of the pandemic, though some left for other jobs and the company has delayed filling some open positions. They have expanded their social media department with full time hires, he said.

AD

These gaming industry loans are in addition to previously disclosed PPP loans that went to Super League Gaming and Allied Esports, which operates HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas. Both companies are publicly traded.

AD

Esports organizations, though all competing in video game competitions, have adopted differing business models. While some, like Envy Gaming are more focused on franchised league play, others, like FaZe Clan, are more heavily invested in individual streamers, content creation and merchandising. But all are reliant on sponsorships, which are driven in large part — like the network and cable television business — by viewership and overall audience reach.

Data from analytics firm SullyGnome that was provided by streaming tool service StreamElements shows that, since January, Envy’s daily average viewership on live-streaming site Twitch has remained consistent and even spiked in mid-April to more than 15,000 peak viewers. FaZe Clan’s Twitch viewership has trended upward, with highs since early May reaching close to 120,000 peak viewers. Those figures do not include footage of CDL or OWL matches, which is produced by the leagues and exclusive to YouTube.

Esports Charts Pro data shows Envy Gaming as having more than tripled their total hours watched on social media channels to 3.6 million hours from March to June this year, as compared to November 2019-February 2020, though their average viewership declined during that same period to about 24,000 viewers.

AD

AD

FaZe saw increases on both fronts, with hours watched moving from 10 million to more than 18 million and average viewership going from about 48,100 to 57,700 viewers.

Envy Gaming announced that its partnership with hardware and electronics company Acer had been renewed and expanded last April, while FaZe has had a series of high profile announcements in recent months, including a Quibi show, Manchester United collaboration on merchandise, and made an investment into a meal replacement brand.

Noah Smith is a regular contributor to The Washington Post and staff journalist for Direct Relief, a nonprofit. Follow his work on Twitter @Vildehaya.

Read more:

AD