In ‘Madden NFL 21,’ Washington’s pro football team will get a generic name makeover

If the Washington NFL franchise doesn’t choose a new name by the August 28 release date of Madden NFL 21, Electronic Arts has a contingency plan in place.

The company is working on updating the team’s previous identity from “Redskins” to a generic Washington team.

“We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change their team name and visual identity,” EA said in a statement to The Washington Post on Friday. “We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design.”

“It will take few weeks for the team to fully implement the changes in-game,” a spokesperson for EA added in an email to The Post.

The statement also said that gamers “may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch.”

The changes will occur in the form of updates that will download automatically. The first changes will be through “audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage updates; and uniform updates.”

EA says that those who buy the physical game disc will need to make any Washington updates by connecting online because “the game is now in the final stages of preparation before shipping.”

The organization announced Monday, while still using letterhead emblazoned with the Redskins name and logo and using the name multiple times, that it would drop its name of 87 years. In subsequent news releases this week, the team stopped using the name, except pertaining to the email addresses of its communications staff.

The team, per Monday’s statement, is “working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

There is no set timeline for when a new name, logos and uniforms will be announced but one person familiar with the interactions between the franchise and the league told The Post that Washington hopes to have its new name by the start of training camp July 28.

Rebranding an NFL franchise typically takes 18 months to two years and that’s just for a new logo and uniforms. Washington will have to do all that and build a new identity around a new name.

Earlier this month, Coach Ron Rivera said he and team owner Daniel Snyder discussed several names, two of which Rivera really likes. Rivera said “it would be awesome” if the name was decided before the 2020 season begins. Rivera also said it’s important that the new name respects Native American culture while honoring the military.

The news of EA’s plans comes one day after a report from The Post of sexual assault allegations made by 15 former female team employees and two female reporters. Three employees named in the report departed the team in the past week. Larry Michael, the team’s radio play-by-play voice and chief content officer, retired Wednesday while Alex Santos, the team’s pro personnel director, and Richard Mann II, the team’s assistant director of pro personnel, were fired Saturday.

Washington hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to lead the investigate the allegations and the organization’s culture.

The NFL said it will seriously consider fining the team and taking disciplinary action against the individuals involved in the wake of the accusations. However, the league and its team owners aren’t expected to force Snyder to sell the franchise.