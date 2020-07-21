Along with the christening, Riot announced three new online shows: a weekly highlights show on Tuesdays, a show featuring the top plays of the week on Wednesday, and a debate-type show featuring casters from around the world every other Thursday. The shows will appear on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the league’s homepage, lolesports.com. They will not appear on Twitch.
A Riot spokesperson said the company is attempting to address a couple issues with the rebranding, beyond making it easier to discuss the competitive scene as a whole. For players, they are trying to re-ignite passion and focus on regional leagues and events and not just the prestigious international tournaments. For fans, they are attempting to build a more seamless experience across regional leagues, since they believe fans are increasingly watching foreign league play.
Noah Smith is a regular contributor to The Washington Post and staff journalist for Direct Relief, a nonprofit. Follow his work on Twitter @Vildehaya.
