On Tuesday evening, Cleo Hernandez posted a lengthy Google doc detailing allegations of sexual and emotional abuse during her relationship with Won. The document includes an audio recording, as well as text and chat messages, purportedly between Won and Hernandez, regarding the alleged abuse. Won did not respond to a request to comment Wednesday.
Won, once one of Overwatch League’s most prominent players, made the jump to “Valorant” shortly after winning the Overwatch World Cup in 2019 as a part of Team USA. At age 17, he was signed to play in the Overwatch League by Team NRG, which owns and operates the two-time league champion San Francisco Shock. According to ESPN, the contract was for $150,000 per year.
In February, Sentinels qualified for stage one of the Valorant Masters event with Won on the roster.
On Wednesday, some of Won’s teammates, including captain Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, retweeted Riot’s announcement of the suspension, noting that the team would play the upcoming “Valorant” Masters event, but with a substitute taking Won’s place.
