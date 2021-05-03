In the process, he became one of esports’ first and unlikeliest celebrities. A longtime taproom manager from California, Neubauer had never imagined he would spend his 30s becoming a global ambassador for the video game he grew up playing obsessively. He made guest appearances at Tetris tournaments in Taiwan, Germany, and Denmark. He was featured in Rolling Stone and Vice, hailed by the latter as the bartender who was “secretly the greatest Tetris player in the world.” And he won over fans with his sense of humor (“You never want to be that guy with the Tinder profile with the Tetris trophy,” he joked to Rolling Stone in 2014).