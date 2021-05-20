It wouldn’t last. On May 8, Blevins sent a group message to his teammates. His grandmother had passed away in late April, and some time away from “Valorant” had been clarifying. Blevins was vaccinated, and travel would surely soon resume for work. The obligations of celebrity, halted in part by the pandemic, were coming back. And for some time, Blevins had been shouldering a nagging guilt. His work, he thought, was dragging down the team. So for the good of the squad, he would vacate his spot on the roster.