“I can’t exactly pick up the phone and dial a fortune 500 company for sponsorship the same way Faze Clan does. Therefore we have to be really smart about what games we get into,” said Flood. “When you survey the landscape of the major esports many of them require an initial capital investment of $10-30 million. That’s prohibitive. … Some of the other options that are out there like ‘Valorant,’ ‘CS:GO,’ ‘Dota’ don’t require an upfront investment, but their path to revenue or profitability is really gray. You could easily spend a million dollars in any of those games and at the end of it have absolutely nothing to show except some social media presence.”