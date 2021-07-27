Norris: [At Silverstone Circuit from July 16-18] it was 140,000 people something. And when you physically see them, that’s a hell of a lot of people. And there it’s different a little bit because you feel the whole atmosphere of it all. You can hear them and you see them like you said. So you get a bit of a different feeling. But there, I’m also just doing what I’m very good at, just driving a Formula One car and doing my job and racing. That’s what I’m there to do. And at the same time, as a bonus, you get all the fans that are cheering you on and things like that. But I feel very calm and relaxed in that environment. And you just get this extra buzz from having all the fans there.