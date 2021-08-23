Monday’s release details ongoing sanctions against only two players: Sebastian “retchy” Tropiano and Kevin “4pack” Przypasniak, both banned for five years. A third punishment of an 111-day suspension, administered to Carson “nosraC” O’Reilly, had already run its course by the time of the announcement. The three players came to the public’s attention after the publication of a transcript from a leaked audio recording, in which they discuss intentionally losing an upcoming game. Two players on the opposing team appeared to be involved in the scheme as well; they were ultimately not sanctioned in Monday’s announcement. The match was never played when the team not heard in the recording forfeited the game.