“We felt like there wasn’t a ton of thought and innovation that had gone into the performance gaming space,” said Michael Luscher, Point 3’s founder and CEO, who shifted his company’s attention to esports at the start of the pandemic in early 2020. While streetwear has come naturally for esports, with items like hoodies and joggers already popular with its core demographic, Luscher believes the performance market is “still very much developing” and will be flooded with new and innovative products in the next few years, driven largely by gamers.