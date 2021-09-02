One person with knowledge of the league’s planning told The Post the league proposed starting the fifth season on “Overwatch” and then switching over to the sequel partway through the season. However, the two games require different roster constructions. “Overwatch” is played with a six-on-six format; the sequel will be five-on-five, removing a slot for one of two tanks — larger characters that draw enemy fire and create space for their team. Teams are preparing to adjust their rosters but they’re not sure how, or whether drastic changes are even warranted, without knowing how characters will interact in the sequel.