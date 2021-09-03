“Overwatch 2” still doesn’t have a release date.
Teams in the Overwatch League have been lobbying for the fifth season to be on “Overwatch 2,” hoping the windfall from the sequel will bring new fans to the esport. Some players and staff say they see “Overwatch 2” as a reset button for the league.
Spector’s announcement on Twitter did not include whether the fifth season of the Overwatch League would be on “Overwatch 2.” The league provided the plan in a separate email to The Washington Post.
This story is updating.
