The 2022 season of the Overwatch League will begin in April with a plan for teams to compete on an “early build” of “Overwatch 2,” the much anticipated sequel to the six-year-old team-based shooter, according to a statement provided by the Overwatch League.

“I’ve seen a lot of speculation regarding a 2022 start date for OWL,” Overwatch League vice president Jon Spector wrote on Twitter. “We can confirm that our plan is to begin next season in April 2022.”

“Overwatch 2” still doesn’t have a release date.

Teams in the Overwatch League have been lobbying for the fifth season to be on “Overwatch 2,” hoping the windfall from the sequel will bring new fans to the esport. Some players and staff say they see “Overwatch 2” as a reset button for the league.

Spector’s announcement on Twitter did not include whether the fifth season of the Overwatch League would be on “Overwatch 2.” The league provided the plan in a separate email to The Washington Post.

