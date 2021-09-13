On Sunday, the two teams — or rather, their social media managers — engaged in an irreverent war of words in advance of their match on day three of Masters Berlin, the second international esports event for tactical first person shooter “Valorant.” G2 Esports, which is headquartered in Berlin, put up posters welcoming other teams to “our town.” And in over-the-top esports fashion, they also hired a plane to fly a banner reading “F--- SENTINELS.” The Sentinels squad won “Valorant’s” first international event in Iceland, and were the overwhelming favorites going into Berlin.