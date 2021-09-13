On Sunday, the two teams — or rather, their social media managers — engaged in an irreverent war of words in advance of their match on day three of Masters Berlin, the second international esports event for tactical first-person shooter “Valorant.” G2 Esports, which is headquartered in Berlin, put up posters welcoming other teams to “our town.” And in over-the-top esports fashion, they also hired a plane to fly a banner reading “F--- SENTINELS.” The Sentinels squad won “Valorant’s” first international event in Iceland, and were the overwhelming favorites going into Berlin.