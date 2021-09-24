Call of Duty League players say maps that are fun for the casual fans don’t necessarily translate well to the league. Casual maps are built for big — team deathmatch — fights where players throw themselves at each other in pursuit of the most kills. League players want smaller maps and they also want less chance for pure luck to decide the outcome of a gunfight. Symmetrical, three-lane maps are easier to assess. Players can predict the opposition’s movements based on where they were last seen and where the map’s spawn points are. Lanes provide a basic flow to the match. An open field, for example, is just feeding ground for good snipers.