That’s how it feels to compete in Call of Duty League, the competitive esports circuit for one of the world’s most popular video games. Every year, Activision Blizzard releases a new Call of Duty game, so, every time the Earth completes one orbit around the Sun, the first-person shooter has new weapons, tweaked mechanics and other variations on machines of war. Simply, the pros are learning a new game every new season.
Chris “Simp” Lehr, a professional player with two world championships, said the ever-changing landscape of Call of Duty is just what you sign up for when you compete in the 12-team league.
“Personally, I think it’s refreshing,” Lehr said. “It’s a whole new game, a whole new experience.”
However, Lehr and other pros indicated there is one aspect of new games they focus on intensely: maps.
This offseason, the Call of Duty League is preparing to compete on “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” set amid some of the key conflicts of World War II and scheduled to release on November 5. But, players and coaches in the professional league aren’t worried about reverting back to antiquated guns, like the MP-40 or BAR. Three Call of Duty League players and one coach told The Post that it will be the map layouts that will dictate competitive play next season.
“Maps go such a long way,” said Ricky Stacy, an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Guerrillas. “That’s what makes map construction so challenging for developers.
Earlier this month, Sledgehammer, the developer behind “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” launched an open beta showcasing four multiplayer maps. So far, professional players say Eagle’s Nest, named after Adolf Hitler’s mountain retreat, and Hotel Royale, set in the heart of Paris, show promise. But, none of them had positive things to say about Red Star, an open map centered around a snowy Soviet plaza and inspired by the Battle of Stalingrad. Stacy said Red Star is a map built for casual players but it’s “too big and too campy” for competitive matches in league.
“It’s just really, really big,” Lehr said, referring to Red Star. “I don’t know how anyone would get anything done.”
“Vanguard” will launch with 16 standard multiplayer maps — twice as many as last year’s installment in the franchise, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.” Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, a player for the Dallas Empire, told The Post the news is “music to our ears.” Competitive Call of Duty players devote hundreds, if not thousands, of hours playing 4v4 matches on a certain subset of maps from a game. Players often talk about “competitively viable” maps, referring to structured, often smaller, environments that allow for tactical gameplay, rather than the massive, freewheeling maps built for the casual Call of Duty fans to enjoy.
“We kind of have to hope for the best for us because there’s not really a lot of competitive maps guaranteed,” Lehr said.
Call of Duty League players are often looking for smaller maps with roughly three lanes — left, middle and right — toward the opposing team that connect through close-quarters environments. The challenge here is that Activision Blizzard often prioritizes entertaining its casual fan base over the competitive integrity of league.
The emphasis on the general audience is a product of basic economics. There are thousands of casual fans for every player trying to go pro. Activision Blizzard earns billions from updating Call of Duty every year, while revenue from the esports league is believed to be a small fraction of that. A Call of Duty fan who gets the latest game over the holidays can play matches with up to 48 other players in any number of formats. Altogether, it’s a much different experience than what CDL players face in competitions.
Call of Duty League players say maps that are fun for the casual fans don’t necessarily translate well to the league. Casual maps are built for big — team deathmatch — fights where players throw themselves at each other in pursuit of the most kills. League players want smaller maps and they also want less chance for pure luck to decide the outcome of a gunfight. Symmetrical, three-lane maps are easier to assess. Players can predict the opposition’s movements based on where they were last seen and where the map’s spawn points are. Lanes provide a basic flow to the match. An open field, for example, is just feeding ground for good snipers.
Meanwhile, other first-person shooter games like “Valorant” or “CS:GO” were created around the competitive structure of the game; every map, every item, every game mode is designed with tournaments in mind.
“'Valorant' is built for competitive,” Lehr said. “But, with us, the way the CDL plays out is not the same at all as casual [public servers].”
“Call of Duty: Vanguard” will be introducing a new game mode, Patrol, which requires players to occupy and defend a moving objective that floats across the map. When Activision first announced Patrol, the Call of Duty League teased that it could become a part of the competitive circuit. But, Lehr said he’s not sure Patrol will be a mainstay for the Call of Duty League; it’ll depend, again, on the maps available.
“As long as good maps come out, Patrol could be viable,” Lehr said.
Castle and Dome, two maps from “Call of Duty: World at War,” which first released in 2008, will also be rereleased for Vanguard. It’s not clear whether those are competitively viable, according to the pros. Stacy said the maps that were fun “when you’re 13” don’t always translate well.
CDL players do seem optimistic about what they’ve seen so far in the beta. Mechanically, players say the game feels like a return to 2019′s “Modern Warfare.” Dyan “Envoy” Hannon, who’s now playing for 100 Thieves, said the beta felt “super smooth.” From what they see so far, the game looks promising.
“From playing Vanguard already, I have high hopes for this season,” Hannon said. “I see a lot of hope in it so far, and I just can’t wait to see the whole game at launch.”
The start date for the third season of Call of Duty League has not yet been announced. The last two seasons have started in late January to early February.
There are also bound to be changes to the game now that the beta is over. On Thursday, Sledgehammer wrote in a statement on their website that they’re working on “nerfing the sun” and “removing dognados” from the game. (Yes, here’s a link to a dognado)
“As a reminder, Beta was just a sample of the overall Call of Duty: Vanguard experience,” Sledgehammer wrote. “You can expect more maps, modes, and weapons in Vanguard on November 5.”
Read more from The Post: