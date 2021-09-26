Until recently, fans and teams have been stitching together hopes and rumors for “Overwatch 2.” Staff and players believe the sequel will inject new life into the five-year old game. After playing it, Indy “Space” Halpern, a player for the Los Angeles Gladiators who participated in the prerecorded halftime show, said “the whole game” is going to change. It does not appear to be an overstatement. Teams will be playing with one less tank player and the game’s balance will be in flux as heroes change to completely different abilities.