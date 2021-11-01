In the most basic sense, esports leagues act as a marketing tool to encourage people to play a competitive game. Professional tournaments showcase the best players in the world and — by renting out arenas for these spectacles — companies hope the matches will inspire fans to spend more time and money playing the game. For the makers and license holders of those games, esports events don’t necessarily return a profit themselves, but they can still add to the game’s revenue. For the teams that have paid millions in franchise fees to secure a spot in an esports league, the opportunities are more limited.