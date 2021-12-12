Acend take home $350,000; Gambit will receive $150,000. The semifinal losers, Latin American team KRÜ Esports and Europe’s Team Liquid, walk away with $90,000 each. Event viewership peaked at 1,089,068 during the grand final, according to viewership tracking service Esports Charts.
“Valorant,” released in June 2020, is a first-person tactical shooter in which teams of five square off to be the first to win 13 rounds. Attacking teams need to plant a bomb in a designated site and stop opponents from defusing it. Defenders, by contrast, need to keep attackers away from the bomb sites or defuse the bomb once it has been planted. Also, both teams can win a round by killing all of their opponents.