“I could make a team with my friends. We could go compete in an open tournament. And if we were good enough, we could win the whole thing,” Eubanks said. “That was one of the most entertaining times of my life.”
Gone are those scrappy, anything-can-happen tournaments where fans could conceivably compete against professionals. Activision Blizzard now has a franchise model, and all 11 teams in the two-year-old Call of Duty League have paid millions of dollars — reportedly as much as $25 million per team — to participate in a predetermined slice of the action each season. As Eubanks says: “Why would [professional teams] ever play an amateur team who has not paid for that?”
But Call of Duty League owners are going to have to change their minds, he added; fans of the game want to see promising amateur squads compete against the elite professional teams. The newly revamped Halo Championship Series has been turning heads for doing just that. Last month, 512 amateur teams signed up to try to qualify for the first “Halo Infinite” open tournament in Raleigh, N.C., this coming weekend. Eubanks said he has thought about competing in the tournament; it reminds him of the more laissez-faire contests that first sparked his interest in competitive gaming.
“It’s a unique experience,” he said. “I might even go attend just to feel it. Not even compete. Just to get that atmosphere again. …
“Obviously, that’s very hard with the franchise structure,” Eubanks continued, referring to the current state of the Call of Duty League.
Fans of Call of Duty esports want more “meaningful” matches, he said, and amateur players should have a chance to go one-on-one with “the best in the world.” Eubanks said he wants to compete against amateur teams because it “holds him accountable” and ensures he’s at the top of his game.
“You’ve got to be good enough, and then if you’re not then you’re not,” he said. “Showing recognition to these amateur players … is necessary in Call of Duty to further the pipeline.”
Professional players, like Eubanks, often talk about the “path to pro” for their respective games, a reference to the typical steps a player must take before landing a full-time spot on a professional team. Right now, he said the amateur competitive scene for Call of Duty is “in one of the worst states it’s ever been in.” There’s been barely any movement from the amateur teams to the pro level. Out of the 12 players who won an amateur championship in the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America regions in 2021, only three players got picked up by one of the 11 pro league teams.
“That seems kind of low,” he said. “They were the best in their [region], and only three of the 12 of them got picked up.”
Right now, Eubanks says he understands why some amateur Call of Duty players are considering switching over to Halo. “Halo Infinite” is the shiny new toy in esports — and for good reason.
“They’re doing a lot of stuff right over there. They have a great team with decades of tournament organizing experience. And also they’ve had the ability to work [for] six years on this, right? I think the last Halo came out in 2015,” he said, referring to the franchise’s last mainline entry, “Halo 5: Guardians.”
There’s always a risk that “Halo Infinite,” “Valorant” or another popular first-person shooter could start siphoning off amateur talent from the Call of Duty pro scene. It’s a long-term concern, Eubanks said, but he’s clear to point out he doesn’t think the sky is falling for Call of Duty just yet.
“Even if, you know, 25 percent of the amateur population shifts and goes away from [Call of Duty], I think next year that 25 percent will be replenished,” he said.
The Halo Championship Series is a decade behind the Call of Duty League, Eubanks said. 343 Industries, the developer behind “Halo Infinite,” has been hitting a lot of the right notes these past few weeks, but several questions remain: How long will the Halo Championship Series continue to prosper? How will the game continue to innovate?
“If they’re still going strong, hopefully they create a nice, healthy ecosystem over there,” Eubanks said, which could be a boon for the Call of Duty pro scene as well, he noted. “You know, a rising tide raises all boats.”