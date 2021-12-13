Professional players, like Eubanks, often talk about the “path to pro” for their respective games, a reference to the typical steps a player must take before landing a full-time spot on a professional team. Right now, he said the amateur competitive scene for Call of Duty is “in one of the worst states it’s ever been in.” There’s been barely any movement from the amateur teams to the pro level. Out of the 12 players who won an amateur championship in the Asia Pacific, Europe and North America regions in 2021, only three players got picked up by one of the 11 pro league teams.