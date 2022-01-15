The person that comes to mind is actually Michael Jordan, when he swapped to baseball for like a year and then he came back to basketball and was like, “I’m back!” I’m not saying I’m Michael Jordan by any means, but I think it’s really cool that he went to a sport, he didn’t do too well at it but he was still decent, and then he came back to the GOAT sport for him. That’s like his zone, you know? And I feel like that’s kind of how it is for me. I did pretty good in “Valorant.” I won a trophy — a domestic trophy, for what it’s worth. But at the time, North America was the best scene on paper, though obviously there had been no LANs. I just think it’s cool to have this narrative around me right now.