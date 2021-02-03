The best video game title screens

The best title screens tend to have grand legacies behind them, and few are as big as “Halo’s.” Not only did this title screen kick off the franchise — it kicked off the Xbox itself. “Halo” remains one of the most popular games on the console, and the title screen promised what Halo and Xbox was capable of — a vast experience, teeming with possibilities, kind of like the space or this giant metal ring that players were dying to learn more about. The screen showed “Halo" was going to be big, bold and have its own identity — a good mission statement for Xbox as a whole.