Our favorite photos from the ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Iki Island expansion

When Launcher’s Gene Park reviewed “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut,” he wrote that the PlayStation 5 upgrade cemented its status as “one of the prettiest games ever made.” On our recent playthrough of the Iki Island campaign, we would be hard-pressed to disagree. Here are our favorite photo-mode captures from “Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.”
Before embarking to Iki Island, protagonist Jin Sakai overlooks the Golden Forest wearing his family’s ancestral armor.
Iki Island is full of flowering fields, dramatic lighting and a thorny family legacy with which Jin must contend.
While the main plot of the Iki Island campaign isn’t lengthy, stopping to reflect on the island’s beauty (and snap some shots in photo mode) enjoyably adds to the play time.
One side mission rewards you with armor for your steed. It carries a special meaning for Jin.
Sucker Punch paid tribute to some past Sony standout titles with unique armor, like this set honoring “Shadow of the Colossus.” There are three such sets of armor, each awarded for solving a riddle.
There are many vistas on Iki, particularly at dawn and dusk, that are worthy of a postcard.
Jin is as lethal as ever in battling the Eagle Tribe as it seeks to conquer the island.
Even the rain doesn’t diminish the island’s grandeur.
The climactic showdown is set amid a seaside salt panne with a backdrop of crashing waves.
