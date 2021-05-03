From Pikachu to Gengar, here are our best ‘New Pokémon Snap’ pics

Video Game News
“New Pokémon Snap” arrives on the Nintendo Switch on April 30. The photography-centric game captured Pokémon fans’ hearts in 1999 on the Nintendo 64 and is set to do it again 21 years later. In the title, players go on safaris across the beach, the desert, the jungle and more to shoot pictures of Pokémon in their natural habitats.
Taking some pages from my Photodex, here are some noteworthy Polaroids I caught on my adventures. You can check out our review here.
Machamp looks really eager to flex its muscles.
Cradily seems very happy to see you.
Qwilfish is feeling prickly today. And every day. Basically, you shouldn’t get too close.
Gengar, the fun-loving prankster, looks devilish slipping in and out of portals in its natural dwelling, a cave.
Wailmer, apparently elated, looms over the camera, too big and too close up to fully fit in the frame.
Octillery is already tired of seeing me around. I feel the same way, buddy.
Taillow doesn’t look very surprised to be caught in this dark, glowy night, from its usual perch point.
Pikachu is extremely delighted to see its friend (the player) again, after enjoying a small fruit that it completely demolished in one sitting.
Florges welcomes photographs as it relaxes in a bed of flowers.
Usually fluffruit are a treat for Pokémon, but this Aipom didn’t appreciate being smacked in the face by one.
Three Clefairies (or is it Clefairys?) bathe in the glow of Illumina, a phenomenon found in the Lental Region, where “New Pokémon Snap” takes place. I was particularly proud of snapping this rare four-star pic.