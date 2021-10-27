Press F for these fan favorites that ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ snubbed

Video Game News
Becoming a Super Smash Bros. fighter is a prestigious achievement for a video game character. It’s the equivalent of winning an Oscar for lifetime achievement, the ultimate validation of a character and the franchise they represent. Over the years of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s” DLC releases, which added a dozen new fighters to the game’s roster, several characters frequently appeared on fan wish lists, only to be snubbed. The following is a memorial for the characters who didn’t make the cut now that the game is done adding fighters.
We curated this list using a couple of criteria. We looked into overall popularity, taking into account Nintendo’s actual fan poll, several Reddit popularity polls and recurring forum threads on Smashboards, a major Super Smash Bros. online fan community. We also accounted for other factors, like character uniqueness, roster diversity, indie game representation and the impact the character’s inclusion would generate.
This may have been considered a troll pick at one time, but after Piranha Plant joined the roster, all bets were off. Between its close ties to the original GameBoy’s success and the breakout hit “Tetris Effect” in 2018, the Tetris Block seemed a likely contender to join the ranks of other old-school brawlers like Mr. Game & Watch and Pac-Man. Like them, the Tetris Block’s Final Smash could have turned the arena into a deadly version of its classic 2D game.
A popular fan theory making the rounds online believed that the final DLC character for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” would make so much of a splash, it’d cause the Internet to implode. What better character to accomplish that than Jonesy from the popular battle royale “Fortnite,” proving that a game all about metaverse crossovers can even cross over with Smash. Jonesy’s inclusion would’ve opened the floodgates for basically anyone to come to Smash, since “Fortnite” incorporates characters from all sorts of media. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that his Smash debut never happened.
With “Halo Infinite” on the horizon and Smash Bros. having a track record of using characters to promote upcoming games, the character that basically breathed life into Microsoft’s Xbox initiative seemed an inevitable addition. Snake, Bayonetta and other inclusions from more mature games proved that a character fighting mostly with guns can still have a place on Smash’s roster. But that wasn’t enough to get the Chief on board. Fortunately, characters like Banjo and Kazooie and Steve from “Minecraft” prove that Nintendo’s relationship with Microsoft has improved, leaving the window open for him to appear in future installments.
The ultimate Smash meme, Goku never stood a chance for inclusion. Smash Bros. is a celebration of video gaming, and Goku originates from an anime series. While it would’ve been fun to see the Super Saiyan Kamehameha-ing the crud out of fighters like Jigglypuff, Goku’s inclusion would’ve betrayed the concept of Smash Bros. It’s the ultimate video game crossover, not a “strongest fighter fanfic.”
The man behind Super Smash Bros., Masahiro Sakurai, also created the long-running Nintendo franchise Kirby. So you can understand why many fans held out hope that another beloved Kirby character, Bandana Waddle Dee, would join the roster. He came second only to Sora from “Kingdom Hearts” as the most-requested Smash Bros. fighter in a recent poll of Japanese audiences. But while Sora made the cut, our little bandanna-wearing friend was left on the sidelines, stabbing his spear into the dirt, dejected.
How dare Nintendo continue to disrespect this king. A meme onto himself, Waluigi has gone from widely panned side character to unlikely underdog championed by hordes of fans in his more than 20-year existence, in part because of Nintendo’s frequent snubs. Since he already appears in Smash Bros. as an assist trophy, the odds of him being bumped up to a full-fledged fighter were slim to none. But that doesn’t make it sting any less, so be sure to pour waaaaah-ne out for your boy.
There’s no doubt bringing in Phoenix Wright from the Ace Attorney series would have required some creative thinking. How do you turn a lawyer from a game with zero combat into a fighter? The Marvel vs. Capcom series took a stab at doing just that, even throwing Wright’s assistant Maya and her psychic powers into the fray, but it would have been fun to see Nintendo’s spin on it. I’m thinking weaponized word bubbles, like Wright shouting his catchphrase “Objection!” only to pummel Mario with it.
Another indie darling, Zagreus from “Hades” (our game of the year for 2020) has a slew of weapons and different attacks that would translate easily to a moveset, one that would be visually impressive and distinct from every other fighter too, given the game’s unique style. Though even if Nintendo had considered adding the prince of the underworld to Super Smash Bros., it’s likely “Hades” came out too recently for him to be a serious contender. Nintendo has churned out fighters from recent releases before, but only those from its own IP — not third-party developers.
Crash seemed like a shoo-in after video game darlings like Sonic, Pac-Man and Mega Man joined the fray. As one of the PlayStation’s most recognizable characters, his inclusion seemed a foregone conclusion. Yet when Sora, instead, popped out in the final Smash reveal trailer, Crash fans were left wondering what went wrong with Naughty Dog’s zany hero. Perhaps the studio’s soured relationship with the IP’s original owner, Universal Interactive, complicated matters, or maybe Crash’s absence is simply a testament to the video game industry’s ballooning roster of iconic characters.
With “Minecraft’s” Steve joining the roster, there seemed a nonzero chance that other indie games could get the Smash nod too. Fan-favorite Monika from “Doki Doki Literature Club!” was a long shot, but the idea of the game’s horror elements and her fourth-wall-breaking antics somehow being integrated into combat still generated plenty of buzz. For instance, for her Final Smash, she could appear to mess with your Switch’s settings to do massive damage.
Originally rumored to have been a consideration for “Super Smash Bros. Brawl,” Geno is a character that’s only been playable in one game: 1996′s “Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.” That didn’t stop fans from demanding his inclusion anyway, perhaps perpetuated by lead developer Sakurai’s own comments. Geno returns to the game as a Mii Fighter costume, but his snub feels strange alongside other longtime popular requests coming to fruition, like King K. Rool and Ridley.
The main character of the RPG cult hit “Golden Sun,” Isaac first appeared in “Super Smash Bros. Brawl” as an assist trophy. Since then, he’s continuously been a part of the conversation, with many in the fan community wondering if he could make the transition into a full-fledged fighter a la Little Mac. Unfortunately, with the abundance of magical sword fighters already in “Ultimate,” Isaac could never make a case for his promotion.
The Rayman series and its spinoff, Raving Rabbids, have found huge success on Nintendo consoles over the years, with the latter even going toe-to-toe with Mario and crew in the Switch’s “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.” The character also has a bit of history with Smash: In 2015, one of the franchise’s most infamous fake leaks showed Rayman on the roster in such convincing detail, it fooled most of the fan community and inspired a movement of fan-made leaks. But Rayman already has a cameo in “Ultimate” as a spirit — combat enhancements that pay tributes to other games — and Nintendo seems content to leave his role at that.
This goose chose violence — what more could you ask of a Super Smash Bros. fighter? The feathered antagonist of “Untitled Goose Game” is undoubtedly a troll pick but would still fit right in with the franchise’s cast of colorful cartoon brawlers. Imagine stabbing at other fighters with your beak or using it to pick them up and throw them off the platform, taunting them with honks all the while. And the goose even has its own weapon — a knife!
Doom Slayer, also known as “Doom Guy” in various Internet circles, found his footing in Smash discussions after “Doom Eternal’s” release right alongside “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in 2020 inspired a slew of crossover memes. If Animal Crossing’s Isabelle could get into Smash, why not Doom Slayer? The answer is pretty simple: He might’ve just been too bloody and violent for Nintendo’s vision of the game. Fortunately, Isabelle and Doom Slayer would reunite anyway, thanks to a deluxe Mii Fighter costume and several incredible Twitter posts.
The Washington Post illustrations: Images from Nintendo, Xbox Game Studios, Supergiant Games, House House, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Team Salvato, Bandai Namco, Epic Games