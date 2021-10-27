Press F for these fan favorites that ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ snubbed

Zagreus

Another indie darling, Zagreus from “Hades” (our game of the year for 2020) has a slew of weapons and different attacks that would translate easily to a moveset, one that would be visually impressive and distinct from every other fighter too, given the game’s unique style. Though even if Nintendo had considered adding the prince of the underworld to Super Smash Bros., it’s likely “Hades” came out too recently for him to be a serious contender. Nintendo has churned out fighters from recent releases before, but only those from its own IP — not third-party developers.