Video Game News
2022 came with a host of great games (here’s our list of the 10 best). But with the year on its way out, we’re opting to look ahead.
Here is our list of the games we’re excited to play in 2023, in chronological order (with games coming in January at the beginning of the list, and games without specific release dates at the end).
nintendo/Square Enix/Capcom/Ubisoft/The Washington Post
/Intelligent Systems
“Fire Emblem Engage” looks to return the series to its roots. A home base similar to “Fire Emblem: Three Houses’” Garreg Mach is present, where you can interact with your units and purchase weapons from shops. The classic “sword beats ax, ax beats lance, lance beats sword” weapon triangle from previous games also returns, alongside the series’s typically sharp, grid-like battle structure.
Fire Emblem main characters from the past like Marth, Lyn and Byleth also return in the form of Emblem characters that fight alongside your units and give them stat boosts and weapon options.
Release date: Jan. 20 for Nintendo Switch
/Intelligent Systems
/Square Enix
“Forspoken” is an RPG from the team behind “Final Fantasy XV” that looks to have promising combat and traversal mechanics. It’s an isekai where you play as a New Yorker mysteriously zapped to the blighted world of Athia.
You zip around its vast open world using magical parkour abilities and combine different types of elemental magic to fight corrupted beasts.
Release date: Jan. 24 on PlayStation 5 and PC
/Square Enix
/Ubisoft
Perpetually delayed “Skull and Bones” is very nearly the video game industry’s “Chinese Democracy,” so it’s nice to know that it’s actually coming out in 2023. The action-adventure game will see players traversing the Indian Ocean as pirates.
It’ll be worth playing just to see what kind of gameplay experience almost a decade of production and hundreds of millions of dollars add up to.
Release date: March 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
/Ubisoft
/Electronic Arts
Cal Kestis is back, but this time, he and his droid companion BD-1 appear to be on their own. Judging by the game’s reveal trailer, it looks like Cal has left his mentor Cere Junda to fight the Galactic Empire on his own terms.
The deeply satisfying swordplay in “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” felt like a wondrous reimagining of FromSoftware’s “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” with lightsabers, so I’m excited to see what’s next for the series.
Release date: March 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
/Electronic Arts
/Nintendo
The sequel to the game that jump-started an entire Nintendo console looks to be bigger and better than the original, as Link can now take to the skies high above the slowly recovering kingdom of Hyrule.
While the gameplay looks similar to “Breath of the Wild,” the rest of the game is shrouded in mystery. Why the emphasis on the sky? Is this game a sequel or a prequel? And most importantly, is the controversial weapon durability mechanic returning?
Release Date: May 12 for Nintendo Switch
/Nintendo
/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” is Rocksteady Studios’ follow-up to its critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham games. This time it’s up to the bad guys to save the world: The Suicide Squad is dispatched to deal with rogue superheroes such as Batman and The Flash, who are seemingly possessed by the villain Brainiac.
The game is also one of the final performances of the late beloved voice actor Kevin Conroy, who gave voice to Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series” and many other series.
Release date: May 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC
/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
/Capcom
I was already in for the customization options (which, in the closed beta, produced a real feast for freak-lovers), but I’m also charmed by the game’s vibes, which hark back to an era of gaming that I completely missed.
“The closed beta is just this strangely accurate digital encapsulation of a bygone era of video games,” wrote my colleague Gene Park, who played the beta. “One where bonds are formed, and casual onlookers become arcade warriors on the hunt for the next win.”
Release date: June 2 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC
/Capcom
/Blizzard Entertainment
No one does dungeon crawlers like Blizzard.
“Diablo II” established a now-thriving subgenre of hack-and-slash RPGs designed around loot runs and ladder grinding. “Diablo IV” will be the next installment, releasing over nine years after “Diablo III: Reaper of Souls” (though, as we reported, its developers have struggled with crunch and mismanagement).
Release date: June 6 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC
/Blizzard Entertainment
/Square Enix
Set in the land of Valisthea, the Naoki Yoshida-produced “Final Fantasy XVI” is the first Final Fantasy game to merit a mature rating. That’s exciting since the game appears to revolve around a highly political plot a la “Game of Thrones,” where several realms vie for power over the Eikons, the series’s iconic summons like Shiva and Ifrit.
Combine this with a new action-oriented combat system led by the combat designer for “Devil May Cry 5,” and you’ve got a Final Fantasy for the ages.
Release date: June 22 for PlayStation 5, exclusive until December 2023
/Square Enix
/Bethesda Softworks
“Starfield” is uncharted territory for Bethesda Game Studios, but its presentation won’t be totally alien. While the game is the developer’s first to be set in space — and a new intellectual property to boot — an early gameplay trailer revealed that it shares some mechanics with the studio’s previous titles.
The game’s lead artist, Istvan Pely, described its aesthetic as “NASA punk” and Director Todd Howard told The Washington Post it would play “like ‘Skyrim’ in space.”
Release date: 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC
/Bethesda Softworks
/Night School Studio
“Oxenfree” was Night School Studio’s breakout debut title, and fans have been eagerly awaiting to return to Camena, Ore., for more spooky coming-of-age tales.
“Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals” follows a new protagonist, Riley, as she ventures back to her hometown to hunt down the source of mysterious radio transmissions.
Release date: 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC
/Night School Studio
For more video game coverage, go to launcher.gg and visit Launcher’s YouTube page.
Is it ok to use your phone on the toilet?
What’s next for Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu?
The best video games of 2022
/Night School Studio
More from the Post
The latest from The Washington Post