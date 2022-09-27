How well do you know Fortnite island? Drop in here.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

In its five years of existence, Fortnite’s island has been pummeled by meteors, frozen solid, flipped upside down and sucked into a black hole. Like all parts of Epic Game’s battle royale, the island and its inhabitants are constantly changing. It’s all an attempt to keep the destinations in the game feeling fresh and exciting for players to explore.

How well do you know the most recent locations around Fortnite’s map? Test your knowledge with our 10-question quiz below. No cheating.

Question 1 of 10 Name the location. Fisher’s Paradise Shifty Shafts Lake Canoe Believer Beach Not quite. The structures in the bottom left of the frame, or more specifically the excavated area under them, provide the telltale detail that this is Shifty Shafts, a mining area dug into the mountainside. Shifty Shafts was added at the start of Season 2 of the first island, known as the Athena island, removed during Chapter 2 and reintroduced to the map at the start of Chapter 3.

Question 2 of 10 Name the location. Holly Hedges Tilted Towers Pleasant Park Misty Meadows Not quite. Perhaps the island’s best-known locale, it dates back to Season 2 of Chapter 1. Tilted Towers has served as the scene of hot drops and heart-pounding firefights over its many years and many iterations. If you’re after action, you can almost always find some above, inside and below the hamlet’s high-rise buildings.

Question 3 of 10 Name the location. The Devoured Shuffled Shrine Hunter’s Haven Sanctuary Not quite. The setting of Shuffled Shrine is something of an Indiana Jones homage, complete with a golden idol in the shape of “Fortnite’s” famed Tomatohead. It replaced Tumbledown Temple.

Question 4 of 10 Name the location. Washout Wharf Sleepy Sound Fisher’s Paradise E.G.O. Science Station Not quite. The coastal town of Sleepy Sound is located Northeast of Shifty Shafts and was added with Chapter 3′s first season. Admittedly, including the town’s billboard in the image may have been a bit of a giveaway.

Question 5 of 10 Name the location. Synapse Station Herald’s Sanctum Reality Falls E.G.O. Science Station Not quite. That chrome tornado is swirling on top of a new location called Herald’s Santcum from the game’s latest chapter. Chrome has spread like a miasma in this latest update, consuming the Sanctuary.

Question 6 of 10 Name the location. Greasy Grove Lazy Lagoon Salty Springs Fisher’s Paradise Not quite. This is a tricky one. Lazy Lagoon is a small lake in a dormant volcano on the island. In the latest update, much of the tropical paradise has been covered in iridescent chrome.

Question 7 of 10 Name the location. Fort Jonesy Shanty Town Fort Crumpet The Fortilla Not quite. You really must play a lot of Fortnite if you picked this one up. Fort Jonsey is the base for Agent Jones — one of the original characters in the game.

Question 8 of 10 Name the location. Chonker’s Speedway Rickety Rig Salty Towers Cloudy Condos Not quite. The chrome miasma in the latest season of Fortnite has apparently led some to run for the clouds. The Condo Canyon of old is now Cloudy Condos, a small community lifted above the desert canyon by balloons and rocket jets. The HOA fees must be steep.

Question 9 of 10 Name the location. Colossal Coliseum Rave Cave Chonker’s Speedway The Agency Not quite. The Rave Cave is the remains of Command Cavern, an underground base for a faction in Fortnite’s universe. Now, it’s a place to party. Go for the gigantic pink bear. Stay for the lights show.

Question 10 of 10 Name the location. Weeping Woods Logjam Lotus Reality Falls Crackshot’s Cabin Not quite. Reality Falls is highlighted by the massive, luminous Reality Tree, which also appears to be something of a movie nod, this time to “Avatar’s” Tree of Souls.