2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something useful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That’s why our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas in nine categories — we’ve even included some that are functional and fun — this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.
Video Games
From an immersive, otherworldly masterpiece to a brass bonanza budget title, there’s a game to please any player’s palate this holiday season. The staff of Launcher provide their picks on what’s worth picking up.
Bandai Namco: Elden Ring
Mature | PC, PlayStation, Xbox
$49.94 | A beautiful, involved and challenging action-adventure RPG from the makers of “Dark Souls.” With lore crafted by George R. R. Martin (“A Game of Thrones”), the massive “Elden Ring” is on the shortest of lists for 2022’s game of the year. Review
Activision: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Mature | PC, PlayStation, Xbox
$69.99 | The next entry of the wildly popular military shooter franchise provides players with tense, multiplayer battlefields and a campaign that follows the formation of a multinational Special Forces unit led by the fearless Capt. Price. Review
Nintendo: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Teen/Mature | Nintendo Switch
$59.99 | Band together characters from warring nations to break a cycle of conflict in this action-adventure RPG.
Dotemu: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Everyone | Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox
$34.99 | Players young and old will bask in the side-scrolling arcade mayhem as the beloved heroes in the half shell and friends face down the Foot Clan in a cartoonish beat-em-up. Review
Nintendo: Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet
Everyone | Nintendo Switch
$119.99 (both games) | The latest mainline Pokémon games promise to spin the franchise forward by offering new, open-world dynamics among a number of other new features.
Holy Wow: Trombone Champ
Everyone | PC
$14.99 | “Trombone Champ” blew the internet away with its meme-worthy, comical clips of players trying (and usually failing) to match the pitch of popular (?) songs. A perfect party game for family holiday gatherings, too.
