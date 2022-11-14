Lifestyle

Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something useful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That’s why our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas in nine categories — we’ve even included some that are functional and fun — this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.

From an immersive, otherworldly masterpiece to a brass bonanza budget title, there’s a game to please any player’s palate this holiday season. The staff of Launcher provide their picks on what’s worth picking up.

Bandai Namco: Elden Ring

Mature | PC, PlayStation, Xbox

$49.94 | A beautiful, involved and challenging action-adventure RPG from the makers of “Dark Souls.” With lore crafted by George R. R. Martin (“A Game of Thrones”), the massive “Elden Ring” is on the shortest of lists for 2022’s game of the year. Review

Activision: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Mature | PC, PlayStation, Xbox

$69.99 | The next entry of the wildly popular military shooter franchise provides players with tense, multiplayer battlefields and a campaign that follows the formation of a multinational Special Forces unit led by the fearless Capt. Price. Review

Sony: God of War: Ragnarok

Mature | PlayStation

$69.99 | Kratos, the troll-smashing Spartan turned god, returns to help guide his son through the perilous days of Ragnarok, the prophesied destruction of the Norse gods. Review

Annapurna Interactive: Stray

Everyone | PC, PlayStation

$39.99 | Wander the streets of a post-apocalyptic dystopian underworld in a kid-friendly story of an adorable orange cat trying to reconnect with friends on the surface. Worth it for the purr-on-demand button alone. Review

Nintendo: Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Teen/Mature | Nintendo Switch

$59.99 | Band together characters from warring nations to break a cycle of conflict in this action-adventure RPG.

Nintendo: Splatoon 3

Everyone | Nintendo Switch

$55.45 | A lighter, brighter paint-based shooting game puts the emphasis on players marking their own territory alongside a single-player and co-op mode. Review

Dotemu: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Everyone | Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

$34.99 | Players young and old will bask in the side-scrolling arcade mayhem as the beloved heroes in the half shell and friends face down the Foot Clan in a cartoonish beat-em-up. Review

Nintendo: Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet

Everyone | Nintendo Switch

$119.99 (both games) | The latest mainline Pokémon games promise to spin the franchise forward by offering new, open-world dynamics among a number of other new features.

Annapurna Interactive: Neon White

Teen/Mature | Nintendo Switch, PC

$24.99 | Ever fashion yourself as a master assassin tasked with casting out rogue demons from heaven? No? You might after playing “Neon White,” which left a big impact on our reviewer. Review

Holy Wow: Trombone Champ

Everyone | PC

$14.99 | “Trombone Champ” blew the internet away with its meme-worthy, comical clips of players trying (and usually failing) to match the pitch of popular (?) songs. A perfect party game for family holiday gatherings, too.

