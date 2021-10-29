Taken with the mind-set one might watch a documentary about the Knights Templar and their connection to the treasure on Oak Island, though, “Age of Empires IV” is a virtuoso performance. It trickles out its tools and puts players in both defensive and offensive positions that seem impossible to win, but which definitely are with a little ingenuity. It tells you that proper upgrades, good strategies, and solid tactical follow-through will be enough to get you and your heroic troops through any sticky situation, just like what really happened. Every battle feels like it could tip any way at any moment, and there is a razor’s edge of combat and mission balance happening that I often reflected on after a mission was over. There’s a magic to this design, or at least a chemistry. In a later campaign mission when I freed Moscow from its vassalage to the Mongols, I had a real feeling of pride. These little guys running around with bows and spears overcame the odds, and I felt a way about it.