That holds for both the game’s developers at DICE, but also reviewers. If you’re looking for a comprehensive review of “Battlefield 2042,” you won’t find it here. For that matter, you probably won’t find it anywhere on Nov. 11, a day before the game releases to the public for an early access window. To date, the game has been available to reviewers only through curated experiences: First, via a beta that showcased just one mode on just one map and then this week, across three several-hour long sessions for reviewers. During those windows, participants could only play the mode and map served up by the game’s developers, and only on PC, in part to ensure full servers for a game that can host up to 128 players in a given match. But while it was useful to get a glimpse of the live “Battlefield 2042” experience, the sessions produced more questions than answers. And the biggest question for me is, “Why wasn’t this game delayed again?”