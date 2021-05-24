The biggest problem with “Biomutant” is the minute to minute combat. Most attacks feel absolutely weightless. There’s no impact behind the swing of the sword. Enemies can feel like damage sponges, especially the bigger ones. When you hit them, they don’t seem to stagger; in fact, they usually end up finishing their attack animations anyway and knocking you off your feet. You can parry attacks by blocking at the right moment, but it always feels slightly off, and the window of opportunity isn’t very forgiving. I was left wishing the combat mechanics were closer to “Ghost of Tsushima,” which were very well refined. It’s not a good sign to walk away from one game wishing you had played another.