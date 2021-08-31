At those points, the game gracefully integrates dungeon crawler with dating simulator. But at others, the game’s two genres feel dissonant. One of the biggest hiccups is being able to unlock dates by grinding (the tedious kind, not the sexual) in the dungeons. Everybody playing this game will have different preferences and may not decide to date all seven characters, but for the purposes of this review, I dated all seven and maxed out all their love ranks. Doing so, I found that I ran out of dungeon levels to play before I could fully level up every character’s love rank. So I had to go back and replay dungeon levels. Alternatively, I often maxed out a character’s rank in the middle of a dungeon level and had to wait until I reached the next floor to switch dates and start building another character’s rank.