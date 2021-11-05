As of writing this, I’m only an hour or so into “Vanguard’s” campaign, but it is indeed as cinematic as Sledgehammer has promised. Title cards at the start of missions, blaring “Hamburg 1945,” introduce new locales like a blockbuster film. It makes the campaign mode worthwhile to play, since you just won’t get this type of experience in multiplayer matches on “Vanguard.” The dust in an old cellar refracts off the beams of light spilling between floorboards. Flames engulf an old windmill, its embers hang in the air of a battered French village. The real appeal to playing the campaign might just be to see where all these missions take you and drink in the sights.