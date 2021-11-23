So what’s the point of a campaign like this? It doesn’t have any evident artistic or storytelling ambitions. It also doesn’t serve as a good tutorial for the multiplayer, the game’s main attraction. The pace and scale are too different, and there are a number of mechanics in the campaign that never appear in the multiplayer (and honestly the less said about the game’s flying mission, the better). This is the part of the review where a writer might introduce the caveat: “I’m not saying ‘Call of Duty’ should become a [insert X genre here] …” But that’s actually exactly what I’m saying. Upper management at Sledgehammer should gift everyone in the office a copy of, I don’t know, “Wide Ocean Big Jacket”, so that they never have to embarrass themselves with an inert gameplay prompt like “Spend Time with Your Family,” for which the studio hired Russian-speaking actors to deliver banal lines like “It is so good ve are a family.” If the campaign doesn’t serve any good purpose as is, just go for it. Introduce a visual novel portion. Make a World War I game and add a deck-builder mission you can play in the trenches. Go nuts. No more half measures.