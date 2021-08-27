The maps on which the mode is played also showcase “Vanguard’s” evolving environments. Bullets and grenades can blow holes through certain surfaces (like boarded-up windows or doorways), and the damage done to objects in the map remains for the full duration of the tournament. The new dynamic didn’t look or feel quite as good as it does in the Battlefield series (where explosions can blow through cement walls and bring down entire buildings). For whatever reason, it seemed like bullets shot through boards too precisely, cleanly piercing the wood instead of shredding and splintering it under the impact of the rounds. It’s probably instructive here to remember that this is just an Alpha version of the game and not the final product — meaning there is time, and room, for improvement.