The variety of brushstrokes and colors helps as you travel across multiple lands and puzzles, faced with what feels like pages of an endless coloring book. Halfway through my game, I found myself tired of coloring, but the completionist in me could not leave the world black-and-white. I was thrilled to discover I could also hold down my mouse to fill in large swaths of the map in one go. As the player helps Pizza defeat bosses and solve puzzles, the dog’s painting powers also grow, including being able to swim through paint and jump. Those additional ways to get around livens up what would otherwise be a tremendous amount of drawing with no breaks.