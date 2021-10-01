In “Eastward,” you follow two main characters, John and Sam, as they first try to escape and then confront a miasma — this noxious black death that is forcing many to live underground. John, a miner and man of few words, first discovers Sam in an alien facility built into the Earth. It’s very hard to describe John and Sam’s relationship without using the words “The Last of Us” or “Joel and Ellie.” Sam’s youthful naivete and her love for life stand in stark contrast to John’s quiet, rugged exterior. “Eastward” is a combination of core components from most of the titles mentioned above, but the game still forms a world that feels unique and teeming with life.