With “Eastward,” the Shanghai-based developer Pixpil set out to make a Zelda-like game inspired by the Japanese role-playing game series EarthBound, and after more than five years of development, the quirky world set in a beautiful, retro 16-bit art style delivers on every stylistic inspiration. But the plot driving “Eastward” is confusing and drags in a few of the game’s eight chapters. Some characters are complex and interesting; others are uncomfortable cliches — like Jasper, the flamboyant one-man entertainer who’s terrified of world around him. The result is a beautiful game with a lot of heart but no clear, coherent storyline and a few disappointing characters.
In “Eastward,” you follow two main characters, John and Sam, as they first try to escape and then confront a miasma — this noxious black death that is forcing many to live underground. John, a miner and man of few words, first discovers Sam in an alien facility built into the Earth. It’s very hard to describe John and Sam’s relationship without using the words “The Last of Us” or “Joel and Ellie.” Sam’s youthful naivete and her love for life stand in stark contrast to John’s quiet, rugged exterior. “Eastward” is a combination of core components from most of the titles mentioned above, but the game still forms a world that feels unique and teeming with life.
During their journey, John and Sam travel eastward (get it?) through a series of towns. Each town is filled with small details: The streets in New Dam City are the best example, boasting splashy billboards, crowded alleys and colorful merchants. The two-dimensional sprites help to build that world, too: You’ll see snot drip from a miner’s nose and wrinkles crease the faces of older townspeople.
“Eastward” is filled with quirky, colorful characters. There’s a thrifty swindler, William, and his robotic boy, Daniel, who has herculean strength and a Pinocchio complex. There’s also Sonic Punk, a microwave-size robotic lab assistant who may be a pyromaniac. Even the sentient refrigerators you open to save your progress have their own personalities.
“You’re a cobweb stretched across time,” one refrigerator told me. “And memories get stuck in you, just like little bugs.”
So it’s disappointing that other characters are so shallow by comparison. Early in the game, John and Sam meet Jasper, a flamboyant performer who’s more of a cliche than a character. He’s a self-centered, dainty, theatrical entertainer. Jasper struts his hips when he walks in a way that none of the other characters do. He’s the “Wizard of Oz’s” Cowardly Lion beside John and Sam, terrified of confronting the post-apocalyptic world around him. I waited for some type of character arc, hoping Jasper would find an ounce of courage. I left disappointed.
Later, when John and Sam reach the farming village of Greenberg, they run into Uva, a beloved resident whom the rest of the villagers quickly brand as a single woman in need of a romantic partner. In a matter of in-game minutes, Uva has decided she’s fallen madly in love with John. But why? There’s no reason given. John and Sam have barely been there a day, but already Uva is wearing a revealing dress, staring off into star-studded skies. John ends up turning down Uva’s advances, staying characteristically silent. The whole romantic storyline feels uncomfortable and forced, especially since Uva is never mentioned again once John and Sam resume their journey.
That said, the soundtrack in “Eastward,” composed by Joel Corelitz, sits with you long after you walk away from the game. You might be cleaning dishes, but you’re also steering a Jeep that’s careening down a river. Or you’re walking to the store, but you’re also exploring the town of Potrock Isle. Corelitz designed the spectral, synthesized music in “Death Stranding,” Hideo Kojima’s dystopian nightmare. “Eastward” takes you to some of those same cold, existential places. It’s the build up from Sam’s bubbly theme to tracks like “Rust” or “Final Boss” that bring you to a white-knuckle death grip around the controller.
During combat, you’re able to switch between John and Sam to cycle through their abilities. John wields a cast-iron skillet, swinging it like Link’s sword in the earlier Legend of Zelda titles. And as the game progresses, you’ll access new weapons to creatively mix and match to defeat certain monsters or solve puzzles. Sam can fire energy blasts that stun enemies and clear pathways for the two of them. Later in the game, she builds on those abilities. All of this combines into these fun, split-second swaps between the two characters to first daze and then whack enemies with a frying pan.
Boss fights are challenging but fair — and incredibly rewarding — exactly what you want from a top-down RPG. Each boss requires you to master a different mechanic or technique. Like in two-dimensional Zelda games, after defeating a boss, you receive an additional heart on your health bar. You also collect different ingredients to cook dishes in a sequence that’s directly inspired by “Breath of the Wild.”
“Eastward” takes 30 hours to finish, though the story runs long at points, especially when there are one too many “go fetch” tasks to complete. The game does build momentum halfway through its eight chapters, however. It takes a darker turn once the characters are defined and the base mechanics have been covered.
Without giving too much away, the story in “Eastward” revolves around relationships. One character is trying to make up for a relationship they abandoned earlier in life. Another is struggling to let go of someone they love. But what’s it all driving at? Why is the larger world of “Eastward” in a cycle of death and life? The game doesn’t address these larger themes in the story.
Look at “Eastward” as a love letter to EarthBound, Zelda and Japanese RPGs. You can tell a lot of love was poured into this game and years of work. But the game’s art, music and format all work in service of a story that doesn’t actually say much. “Eastward” just doesn’t connect those last few dots.
