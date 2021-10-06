And in “Far Cry 6,” there’s a lot of “stuff,” of wildly varying quality. Reviewers were granted a mere week to play a title most players will enjoy over the course of several weeks or months. That’s not a good way to assess a title of this scope. You might overhear a piece of dialogue, or find a handwritten note, that changes your read on the game’s political valence, for better or worse. You might love how the cars handle, or the fishing minigame or hunting for treasure. But these are all obstacles to reviewing a game that could take 40-plus hours to beat. They aren’t relevant to the core Far Cry experience that people care or are curious about — if you can believe that a game with activities ranging from gas siphoning to pelican feeding has a discernible “core.” It’s like being blasted by a fire hose, only to be asked, “How’d the water taste?”